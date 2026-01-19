Commonplace

Jim Hemenway
12h

And another thing more generally about foreign students. My son is in a graduate program w/substantial numbers of foreign students, mostly Chinese. His program went out of their way to also recruit American students too. However, large % of foreigners whether in academic programs or the workplace (think tech) have displacement effects that push smart American students away. The fact that they pay "full fare" tuition may have some benefits, but also inculcates in them a 'tude, which we also see WRT immigration. Like w/immigration generally, we need less of this.

Graham Vincent
12h

"Who is allowed to study in [y]our country ... is inherently a matter of public policy. Yes, but of what is the decision to go to your country to study inherently a matter?

I have no strong views, but I thank you for insight into something I've not especially dwelt on. I recently read a review in The Nation, a major Kenyan newspaper, which criticises the "consultancy research" of foreign-based scholars whose colonialist viewpoints get repeated parrot-fashion in Africa "based on books authored elsewhere with little relevance to local realities ... Consultancy research is generally pre-determined. It cannot pretend to change local circumstances because, if it resolves the problem, it will erase the reason for its existence."

What Wavinya Makai is saying there about scholarship in Kenya is that Africa suffers under a colonial programme that did not cease upon the grant of independence. The solutions to Africa's problems are regurgitated from the colonial playbook.

I just wondered whether this might have a bearing on why America is keen to host Chinese scholars.

