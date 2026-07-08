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Rick Carter's avatar
Rick Carter
13m

I think the issue I have with the argument is that it conflates the right and left objections to electoral foul play. The right tends to point to assertions of fraud and the left points to voter suppression. Moving to Election Day-only voting could allay the concerns on the right — maybe — but will smack of further suppression on the left. Making voting less convenient is not a way to increase voter participation or inspire voter confidence. It would do the opposite.

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Stephen Jaques's avatar
Stephen Jaques
16m

I support single-day in-person voting for everyone without some kind of unavoidable hardship (military service, disability, etc.), not because of fears about (non-existent) fraud, but because I think we need to recover the practice of civic rituals performed together in person. In an age of dissolution and difference, we need regular occurrences to participate in civic affairs with our neighbors to remind ourselves that we maintain our republic only as long as we hang together. It would be great if Voting Day was treated as a nationwide holiday, and not a patchwork of people working and not working. Switching to a ranked choice system (instant runoff) would also boost the value of Voting Day as a singular event since there would be no need for low-turnout runoffs on a random Tuesday after the big election.

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