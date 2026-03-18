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John B Goodrich's avatar
John B Goodrich
14h

That sounds rational, given what we know of young people in our community. However, there is no excuse to let this focus obscure the collapse of our public school performance (in California....the only one I follow....now at "40th" in the US). Every student graduating from high school needs a reasonable understanding of civics, basic economics and history, good English writing and math skills to prevail in every route through life; and our public schools are not providing that.

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Richard's avatar
Richard
14h

All good but I would like to see the crosstabs on the survey. If the college educated parents of the rising generation are tilting towards the trades that would be significant. If the working class parents are seeing it as a way for their children to escape the trap the parents are in that would also be significant but in a different way.

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