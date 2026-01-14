Commonplace

This mostly avoids the conflation of health care with health insurance which seems to baffle most politicians. Health insurance companies don't even run health insurance much less health care. The plan sponsors-employers or CMS for most Americans-run the system with a mix of incompetence and malice. All those provider networks need to be brought down by plan sponsors. The exception is private equity which should just be outlawed. Health is not the only industry they are looting.

Much of what ails the US is monopolies / oligopolies - healthcare might just be the biggest. Richard Werner has shown through analysis of banks that the path forward is smaller institutions and competition. Sadly the smaller companies don't pay the same level of bribes (campaign donations).

