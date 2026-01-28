Commonplace

Declan is 27, and it really shows here.

Property taxes should generally be borne by those who own property for investment purposes, and as the easiest taxes to levy, I would favor significantly higher rates and a corresponding rise in the homeowner exemption (let's say, any home up to 150% of the median price in a given MSA is tax free to an owner occupant.) Mr. Leary has a point there. This combination would skew the tax burden toward investors and away from families, for whom their property is not an investment but a home.

However, his added complication of children living at home is hard to enforce and just plain dumb. Using tax policy to force empty nesters out of their 4 bedroom homes could only be justified if there were some constraint on the number of 4 bedroom homes. There is not.

If you want to make homes more affordable for families, relax zoning laws and environmental requirements so you can build more of them. Everyone who has ever been involved in real estate development (as I have) knows this. Forcing grandma to move out of her home of 30 years is just plain wrong. Only someone in their 20's could think that's a good idea.

Build cheap houses. Small, less than 1,000 square feet, on a postage stamp lot. With no building codes. Under $100,000 so someone on the median income which is about $45K now, can buy it. Easy peasy.

Running water, sewer, electricity, a heating system. It doesn't take much.

Our governor passed a law allowing Accessory Dwelling Units everywhere. So potentially every house can become two. Building code is still a pain, and permit departments, but there are more places to live.

Also deport. Rents here are way down. 10% in the metro area. There are ways other than taxes. What I'd like to know is a way to make second home less attractive. They sit empty or the primary residence does. One way or another with a second home you got an empty house.

