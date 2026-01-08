Commonplace

Commonplace

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Shannon's avatar
Steve Shannon
Jan 9

A fairly simplistic view. No discussion of zoning, regulations etc that are employed regardless of the local ruling party. No discussion either that the average single family home has grown tremendously in size since the 50’s. I’d be curious if any builder would even construct a community of modest three bedroom, one bath homes, maybe with a carport. I doubt it.

Reply
Share
3 replies
SubstaqueJacque's avatar
SubstaqueJacque
Jan 9

Thanks for this GREAT overview of mid-century housing policy and the forgotten history of Joe McCarthy and Lustron! I am all for smaller lot sizes and a total ban on foreign investors buying up homes for their portfolios - this was part of Harris's agenda, so where is Trump on this matter, since as you say, the national bully pulpit is a great place to encourage and reshape local zoning, state laws, national bans, etc.

But I gotta take issue with an unfair distinction between "the genuine poor" (I'm guessing this is inner-city African Americans) and "the forgotten middle" (I'm guessing this is the white working class). Last I checked, these were BOTH groups of US citizens with every right to safe, affordable housing and a living wage. The only reason my (white) family (and maybe yours?) didn't wind up in a housing project was access to decent salaries - that's all anyone (black, white, urban, small-town) needs to get out and stay out of America's public housing, and we need national policies (like reindustrialization and immigration limits) that ensure good outcomes for all. Thank you again!

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 American Compass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture