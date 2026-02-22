Commonplace

Steve Shannon
2h

A ChatGPT generated analysis of the author's facts and arguments:

The piece relies on selectively framed facts and compressed timelines. It highlights a one-year decline following a historic 2020–2021 spike without fully situating current rates against pre-2019 baselines. It leans heavily on a handful of cities while generalizing nationally, and it often blurs correlation with causation when linking enforcement changes to crime drops. Important context—pandemic distortions, FBI reporting transitions, regression-to-the-mean effects, and lagged impacts from community investments—is largely absent.

The argument omits meaningful counter-evidence and tradeoffs. It does not grapple with cities where crime fell absent major enforcement shifts, nor with the civil-liberty, fiscal, and incarceration costs of aggressive policing and mandatory minimums. Complex dynamics are simplified into a binary of “law-and-order works” versus “media ideology obscures reality.” The 2020 spike is attributed primarily to anti-police sentiment while minimizing other drivers like pandemic disruption, court slowdowns, gun purchases, and social instability.

Several assumptions underpin the reasoning without being defended. It assumes short-term enforcement changes directly and materially drive aggregate crime trends across varied jurisdictions. It presumes deportations and targeted offender strategies scale nationally in a way that meaningfully shifts violent crime rates. It also assumes political or media narratives meaningfully influence crime outcomes, and that recent declines are durable rather than cyclical.

Incentives and power dynamics are central but underexplored. A “law and order” framing benefits politicians who campaigned on enforcement and strengthens institutional claims for police funding and authority. Media critique framing positions the author as exposing elite bias, which itself carries political value. Competing partisan incentives shape credit-claiming behavior, particularly when public safety polls highly with voters.

Distributional effects are uneven. If declines are real and sustained, residents of high-crime neighborhoods benefit most in the short term. The costs, however, are borne through expanded incarceration, taxpayer expenditures, and potential over-policing concentrated in certain communities. Benefits may be politically concentrated while fiscal and civil-liberty costs are diffuse.

A strong steelman counterargument holds that the decline is multifactorial and consistent with historical crime cycles. Pandemic normalization, economic reopening, school return, demographic aging, and targeted social programs plausibly contributed alongside policing. Crime has fallen across jurisdictions with varying enforcement postures, suggesting no single dominant cause. Past crime declines, including in the 1990s, similarly lacked a singular explanatory driver.

The argument is most fragile where timing and causality intersect. If data show declines began before enforcement surges, the causal claim weakens. If similarly sized declines occur in low-enforcement jurisdictions, the generalization falters. A rebound in crime despite continued aggressive policing would further undercut the thesis.

Rhetorically, the piece uses framing and tone to imply obviousness and elite blindness. Describing media as “befuddled” or burdened by “anti-police animus” primes readers to discount uncertainty as bias. The narrative compresses complex multi-year dynamics into a simple arc of tolerance leading to chaos and enforcement restoring order. Appeals to inevitability and common sense reinforce the moral clarity of the conclusion.

Several logical fallacies are present or implied. Post hoc reasoning appears where crime declines following enforcement changes are treated as proof of causation. Hasty generalization arises from extrapolating a few city examples to national conclusions. False dichotomies frame the issue as policing success versus ideological denial, while straw man depictions suggest critics deny any policing role at all.

Ted's avatar
Ted
2h

Discussing increases in 2020 and not mentioning pandemic that completely upended society is a choice.

