Commonplace

Commonplace

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard's avatar
Richard
5h

The DoW theoretically could fix the procurement mess but it is going to take a whole of government effort to fix the deindustrialization problem. We don't have that because of Congressional obstruction, remaining Deep State implants and the judicial insurrection. Somehow in 1939, FDR was able to convey enough of a sense of urgency to cut through some of that.

Reply
Share
Thomas L. Hutcheson's avatar
Thomas L. Hutcheson
3h

A worthy opbective and th way to do it is to

a) Revome "protective" tarifrs. [tariffs on imports from geopolitical adveraries are OK] import restrictions are export taxes.

b) Reduce the federal and state deficits to the sump of public investments (activities that have NPV>0)

Someone should explain to the Presient that his policies go agast his stted objectives

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 American Compass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture