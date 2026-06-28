Commonplace

Commonplace

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Richard's avatar
Richard
8h

Binge, hangover, repeat. I question some of the details, like the identity of KKK 2.0 but the basic premise is correct. Is it possible to recover from the current debt explosion?

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SubstaqueJacque's avatar
SubstaqueJacque
6h

Well, three cheers for Malcolm Cowley as a main actor in this fascinating piece, but might we step away from the equation between female equality, the KKK, and the death of American self-reliance? I promise I'm not buying up all the cigarettes, and if we line this platform with identity-baiting dog-whistles, we're no better than the opposition. But thank you for the rest of it - hugely informative!

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