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Brian Villanueva's avatar
Brian Villanueva
2h

Norquist is a libertarian bordering on anarchist. He simply hates government. Period. It's not about taxes; that's just the vehicle he uses to try and "starve the beast". We tried this method for the last 30 years. It failed. Time to stop paying attention to Norquist and try something new.

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Mark
5h

This article is a bit unfair. An ever-expanding federal government since the New Deal with an inability to rein in spending meant that the problem was not on the revenue side, but rather on the spending side. We may have now reached the point after the failure of Doge, though that was always a long shot, that we will have to use all means necessary to avoid fiscal catastrophe.

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