Commonplace

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ban nock's avatar
ban nock
2h

I am very wary of the Chinese government, especially on anything tech. I'm also very bullish on highly educated east Asian immigrants especially Chinese to the US. A brilliant people who make great Americans. That said we should assume all students are pressured from their government to assist their state security, often enough via family back on the mainland.

One of the more interesting follows for all things China is the intelectual dark web alumni @MsMelChen an ethnic Chinese from Singapore but seemingly spends time in many places.

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Daniel Archer's avatar
Daniel Archer
4h

Price signals are working just fine for gas. What you're skipping is that the more money you have, the more choice you have, in deciding that you would rather cut spending on. Trying to claim something a simple as "the poor" is in itself disingenuous.

The poor include every thing from college students who can easily decide they would rather ride their bikes, to chuckle heads that should have stuck with public transit or bought a more fuel efficient car in the first place.

Does that include some people that made the best decisions they could and are now hurting because the temporary spike in fuel prices. Sure, but for the rest of the planet, higher fuel prices are the price signal that makes them change their behavior. For some that will mean they keep driving but decide to hold off and keep using something they own rather then purchase a new something. Which is yet another way to reduce fuel consumption.

The problem you quickly get into when trying to subsidize things like fuel usage is that for the majority of the middle and lower class people, that only encourages wasteful use of fuel.

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