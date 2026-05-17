Commonplace

Commonplace

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
6h

Somewhere we lost the point that buying residential real estate is making a home, not a portfolio.

Reply
Share
Richard's avatar
Richard
1h

The Senate bill was a reasonable compromise between the two factions of housing affordability. It was co-sponsored by Elizabeth Warren and Tim Scott. It addressed the concerns of both renters and those who aspire to own a single family home.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 American Compass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture