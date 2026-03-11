Commonplace

If the author were serious, he'd include the actions of Trump 2.0 in proper context, i.e. he's taken a wrecking ball to nearly anything related to 'conservation.' Actions speak louder than words, and actions include eliminating nearly all scientists working on endangered species, gutting protections on clean water, rolling back environmental regulations. Key actions include weakening mercury and toxic air emission standards for power plants, overturning the scientific "endangerment finding" for greenhouse gases, and reducing enforcement actions and emissions reporting requirements. For us, this means higher healthcare costs and reduced quality of life.

They must pass out rose colored glasses at Commonplace. Trump on par with Teddy Roosevelt? Pick any dimension you want and Roosevelt trounces Trump far and away.

