Commonplace

MoodyP
6h

Never one to support just about anything government does, allow me to provide a slightly nuanced perspective.

Snow removal is a bitch.

My son owns a snow removal business in the northern MI snow belt. 39 commercial accounts. 50-60 residential. This year there have been multiple occasions where he and his crews have worked 36 hours straight. And with so much snow, eventually there is no place to put it. And that means renting a big dump truck and spending hours with a front end loader filling the dump truck with snow and taking it away, dumping it in the woods, and then doing it again. At one location it took them 18 hours to remove enough snow so they could plow and have enough room to put the newly plowed snow. They might have to do it again.

And equipment breaks down constantly which takes crews and plows out of service.

His stories about this year are legendary.

Oh. And there is zero salt. With two mild winters in a row, suppliers cut back on their salt order. He started the year with 200 tons. It was gone by mid January and there is no more to be had within 300 miles. What little remained at suppliers in late December was bought (at premium pricing) by the state.

None of this excuses a city or county with lots of workers and equipment and a budget for OT pay from getting it done. But it takes planning, reliable workers, good equipment. Government is not the best at any of those thing.

And some luck, a lot of salt, and a January thaw always helps. Those have also been in short supply in snow country.

thelaine
7h

Because the local governments are a racket. Lifetime employment. Sweet pensions, extremely generous healthcare benefits, matching 401k and deferred compensation, and you don’t really have to do anything. And that’s just the honest ones.

