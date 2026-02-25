Commonplace

Geoff Shullenberger
17h

Seems like wishful thinking. The current “New Right” admin has betrayed much of what is argued for here. DOGE and Vought destroyed CFPB on completely spurious grounds, Trump has pardoned and cultivated crypto scammers (and gotten in on the scamming himself), Gail Slater has now been ousted at DOJ, and the list goes on. Those of us who supported a populist agenda and hoped to see it realized by this admin should be honest about this.

ban nock
17h

Two candidates, insurance companies and credit card companies. I've never had an auto claim go smoothly. Insurers alway offer way less than something is worth. Credit card rates and levels of debt are horrible. Yes many would no longer be able to borrow money, and well they shouldn't if they are horrible about paying it back. We could reduce useless interest payments by billions or more.

