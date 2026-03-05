Commonplace

NYSHLONSF's avatar
NYSHLONSF
8h

Commonplace should stick to economics, where it is well grounded. Chinese people seek US citizenship for their children because they want to flee China, or at least keep their options open. Of course some could eventually become foreign agents, but we have no shortage of examples of born-and-raised Americans spying for foreign governments, and millions more who actively work against American interests by offshoring jobs and technology, hiding assets, shortchanging their workers, and corrupting our politicians. Also, how much influence will a born-and-raised Chinese with no US connections and poor English skills have? How likely are they to get security clearances? For this piece to be an argument against birth right citizenship across the board, it needs some estimates of likely impact (percentages likely to actually engage in espionage or exfiltration), and a cost benefit analysis. One sided fear mongering is not argument.

Kip's avatar
Kip
8h

This is using a sledgehammer to kill a fly. Congress almost certainly has authority to exclude US territories and regulate surrogacy if this is a real threat. And the sledgehammer would inflict incredible human collateral damage. Would it be retroactive? How far? How will it be administered? What happens to hundreds of thousands of stateless people, especially children? If it can be changed by EO, can the next D president change it back? Does “conservative” have any meaning left? Geez.

