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Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
4dEdited

"Strategic-sector investments were not the main focus of the “Liberation Day” tariff announcements of April 2, 2025."

They most certainly were the main focus. Jesus, just listen to all the interviews done by Scott Bessent, Howard Ludnick and JD Vance. Their messaging has been complete clear as to the basis of the Trump economic plan. Trump himself has been saying the same things for 30 years. He has been opposed to the US-funded global order. The US has been getting ripped off for decades. The American working class has been hammered by the loss of economic opportunity. Industrial capability has fled to countries with cheap peasant labor for corporate profit maximization and corporate primacy. It has hollowed out thousands of communities.

Tariffs from the Trump administration have been fully explained as targeting a correction of these problems.

"A year later, however, efforts to support such investments—both through trade agreements and expanded domestic financing capabilities—may be the most promising developments to result from that chaotic episode."

Again. Expected.

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Thomas L. Hutcheson's avatar
Thomas L. Hutcheson
4d

The key to industrial revitalization (especially of exports) and growth is to reduce the federal deficit to no more than the sum of productive public investment. That means, mainly, revenue increases undoing the damage of the GWB, Trump1 and Trump 2 tax cuts. Rolling triffs back to Obama levels will also help.

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