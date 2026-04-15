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Engineer Guy's avatar
Engineer Guy
8h

It is interesting that the those that praise China's Green "cost effective" technology ignore both the pollution issues (https://www.chathamhouse.org/2026/03/rare-earths-race-risks-environmental-disaster ) and the labor issues inside and now outside of China even by the top company BYD (see https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-04-14/byd-accused-by-labor-rights-group-of-violations-at-hungary-plant and https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/brazils-top-labor-inspector-fired-190110706.html. It may be that the entire full EV car growth is itself not sustainable.

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Brian D. O’Leary's avatar
Brian D. O’Leary
6h

Good analysis, but who is listening? What lawmaker or political coalition is going to turn this around?

Also, the H-1B program is even worse than you lay out here. It has transformed—and as a result ruined—entire neighborhoods and cities, with the only benefit being that these supposedly intelligent people usually pay more for real estate than they should, giving the native sellers an easier exit strategy from the mess.

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