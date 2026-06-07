Commonplace

Commonplace

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
6h

"But while the second Trump administration has accomplished a number of significant doctrinal shifts toward greater realism and restraint, its actions signal a continued—and in some cases growing—imperial ambition."

Thus is just inane. Do you listen to anything said by Rubio, Bessent, Vance, etc., explaining that all US military action under Trump are all connected to the corrections needed to revover from the destructive overshooting of the US funded global order, and to bolster the US national industrial policy push... that the legacy media, Democrats and Uniparty Republicans still attempt to defeat?

Destroying the Iranian terrorist regime and preventing them from acquiring nuclear weapons is 100% in the US's interest for long-term peace and prosperity. Just look at the MidEast. Iran is the last piece of the peace puzzle.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Otto hottendorf's avatar
Otto hottendorf
9hEdited

Well said but what is Common Place doing to effect change and how can we help? I am exhausted by the opinions of smart people on the internet who aren’t pointing the way to get those things done.

Reply
Share
2 replies
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 American Compass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture