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Magnifica Humanitas with Chris Griswold, Leah Sargeant, and Max Bodach

Making sense of Pope Leo XIV’s artificial intelligence-themed first encyclical.
Oren Cass's avatar
Oren Cass
May 29, 2026

Pope Leo XIV’s highly anticipated encyclical marks a significant milestone in the debate around artificial intelligence and what it means for the future of humanity.

To analyze the document and its many implications, Oren speaks with American Compass policy director Chris Griswold, Foundation for American Innovation executive vice president Max Bodach, and Leah Sargeant, author of “The Dignity of Dependence.” The group discusses to what extent AI can exhibit human characteristics, the Pope’s surprisingly strong takedown of universal basic income, and what the encyclical says about the new technology’s potential role in labor relations.

They conclude by looking at how the United States should approach AI development, competition, and regulation, and how to balance those competing interests while keeping an eye on global allies and adversaries alike.

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