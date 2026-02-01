Commonplace

Commonplace

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kurt's avatar
Kurt
3h

Drones are the future. No longer tactical, they are strategic. And a couple orders of magnitude cheaper than alternatives.

Reply
Share
Steve Shannon's avatar
Steve Shannon
6h

The lesson from Ukraine is that drones are the future of warfare, and lots and lots of small, cheap ones at that. Perhaps that means territorial conquest will be harder, perhaps not. As always military budgeting focuses on the last war, not the next one. Necessity, the mother of invention, proven again in Ukraine.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 American Compass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture