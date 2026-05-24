Commonplace

Commonplace

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Richard's avatar
Richard
3h

Anyone with a mortgage pays property tax monthly. PITI as the total mortgage payment is called includes taxes (it is the T). Mortgage lenders understandably don't want the government confiscating their property because of a failure to pay by a third party so they collect and escrow the money necessary. Sales tax is close to proportional if food and meds are excluded as they are in most places. Smith, Ricardo and Mill lived in a time and place where land was owned by the remaining members of the fuedal aristocracy. I would be startled if Lind didn't know all of these things so I have to assume this is another attempt to expropriate the Boomers without saying the word.

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Geraldo1's avatar
Geraldo1
3h

Actually progressives in liberal areas wanted and want to maintain Salt deductions. President Trump wanted to limit them. He probably lost the Biden election because of Salt deductions. The old money class are now the progressive democrats in the Northeast, Illinois, and California.

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