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RHYS DAVIES's avatar
RHYS DAVIES
6h

How I wish more senior UK policy-makers would read and digest Michael Pettis. The solutions set out here are where we will eventually end up. The question is how much damage must be endured before that point.

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Robert Savino's avatar
Robert Savino
1h

Great analysis

. So how does this happen. Please follow up with a plan to implement these changes.

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