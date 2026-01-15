Commonplace

Discussion about this post

Emojay
4d

Yes. A scam now green lighted by the President to personally enrich himself. You would never say such a thing plainly though, that would undermine your whole shtick of reverse engineering the regime’s obviously incoherent economic and financial policies.

Tim Magner
5d

Oren - no mention or even guesses as to why the politicians began supporting it? money talks. crypto bros invested huge in candidates who promised to do their bidding. e.g. cryptocurrency industry spent over $40 million to defeat Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown in the 2024 election, through the Fairshake super PAC, viewing him as a critic of digital assets; part of a broader $130 million national push, helped elect Republican Bernie Moreno, a crypto-friendly candidate.

