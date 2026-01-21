Commonplace

Commonplace

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Becoming Human's avatar
Becoming Human
1d

The analysis of Trump as a Realpolitik strategist falters on one core assumption: the mistaking of pathology for strategy. The more we see Trump's moves as part of a vision for a new world order, the more we will waste time following his messes around.

Occam's razor says that Trump does not care and may not have the capacity to care for planning, tactics, or outcomes. He is almost certainly pure desire without form. So when you attempt to frame it as refiguring the world order, you wildly overshoot the mark.

Trump does not understand that the world is separate from his own ego. Every one of his actions is either grandiosity - "My name on everything" or retribution. Consider the ICE/national guard raids: DC, Chicago, Minneapolis, Portland. Sure, they are not hotbeds of support, but why those specific cities?

Each defied him during the BLM riots. They did not accede to his will. They embarrassed him, and they must pay in fire and blood.

What about his antagonism to wind energy? A wind farm off the Scottish coast that disturbed his view.

Invade Canada? Viral video of Trudeau mocking him.

Venezuela? During Trump's first term, he recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as interim president, and Maduro defied him.

Greenland? During Trump's first term, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called his idea to buy Greenland "absurd," leading him to call her "nasty" (Trump does not like to be mocked). Add to that the Nobel prize "snubbing" and his confusion between Norway and Denmark.

There is no strategy, no realignment, no think tankiness. There is raw ego and vengeance. That is it. Pure will.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Brian Villanueva's avatar
Brian Villanueva
1d

This week, the EU Parliament was due to approve the (very favorable for America) trade deal Trump had negotiated last summer.

In the face of his Greenland nonsense, they've put that on hold.

Trump's mouth shoots his own foot. Again.

Reply
Share
5 replies
41 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 American Compass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture