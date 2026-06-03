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Karl's avatar
Karl
14hEdited

I often wonder if AC realizes that the “new” right/MAGA are the elites of today. They’ve dominated their party for over a decade, nominated their founder and intellectual lodestar for president three consecutive times, and control the entire federal government, again. They long ago excommunicated the former elites who they obsessively charge with “catastrophic failure”. So, when exactly will the time come that they accept responsibility? Aren’t the actions of those in charge today far more relevant than those kicked out of the party years ago? Perhaps the grievance and blame are more lucrative fundraising tactics, and much easier than taking responsibility for the government they run?

Let's focus on the agenda of the “new” right elites of today, not the long gone agenda of the elites of yore. MAGA’s disastrous Middle East war, Don’s rampant corruption, random taco tariffs, RFK’s science denial, rising inflation, record setting deficit spending, the America Alone strategery, the fixation on political retribution, Don’s drive to plaster his name/photo on random inanimate objects, and the general gaslighting of the movement’s own members all seem a tad more relevant. Perhaps it's time for a new "new" right, this one has become stale after their decade plus in power.

Meanwhile, time to suck it up buttercup.

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Richard's avatar
Richard
16h

I reject a common citizenship with leftists.

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