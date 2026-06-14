Commonplace

Commonplace

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Steve Shannon's avatar
Steve Shannon
1h

Hands down the best piece ever published on the Commonplace Substack. The author has done a masterful job making very astute and likely accurate observations. My only nit is with Friedman and not the author, I’ve seen plenty of people make hugely irrational money decisions, including me!!!

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irene Harvey's avatar
irene Harvey
1h

I've been waiting a long time for someone to write this article. Brilliant!

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