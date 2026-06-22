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Steve Shannon's avatar
Steve Shannon
8hEdited

How about enforcing the tax code just as vigorously as Cass and Trump support looking for spending fraud? Aren’t those issues on different sides of the same coin?

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Jan Hus's avatar
Jan Hus
10h

The greater the magnitude of the giveaway, the more layers of bureaucrats get their hands on it. Skim some off the top? When the recipients of the giveaway are dominated by "protected groups", the enforcer will be instantly villainized. Massive fraud evolves into an institution.

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