Commonplace

Richard
12m

The Affluence crowd is Democrats who care about housing but their interest is in urban rentals whereas MAGA housing policy is about owner occupied single family dwellings. It would be nice to put partisanship aside and do both but Democrats seem to be turning to Vance hate since he is a major advocate of this policy.

Frank Lee
13m

If the Biden Democrats had come up with this idea to restrict Wall Street from buying up residential housing, the media would have been trumpeting it from the heavens. However, since the Democrats get a lot of political donations from Wall Street firms, they cannot go there.

