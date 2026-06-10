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Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
1dEdited

This is well done and inspiring. I am not 100% onboard with the depth and breadth of the fear, but I do agree that it is, yet another big inflection point in technological advancement that is a crucible, for the human condition.

But I have a very straight-forward and rather obvious counter to the problems it can cause. It seems frankly asinine to me that I even need to mention it.

Today the total federal, state and local government spending on job creation and retention is about $400 billion per year. You heard that right.

The federal SBA programs exist exclusively for public policy goal. Now, the primary SBA loan programs are non-subsidy (pay for themselves with borrower fee revenue), but every year $50 - $100 billion in loans and grants are made to small business that hires.

Almost every other federal government agency has some type of economic development loan and/or grant program... generally several. State and local government do the same.

We do this while we also encourage our domestic corporations to offshore. It is idiocy.

I agree that UBI would be a terrible idea. We absolutely KNOW that the value of a good job fills human needs far in excess of just the ability to pay for rent and buy food.

What need is first an agreement that nobody has any right to be ensured a level of prosperity. Housing is not a right. Food is not a right. Healthcare is not a right. These are outcomes and we should never legislate outcomes. Instead, we should agree that every able-bodied person should have a right to have reasonable access to work and a career... basically an agreement that they require the means to earn their own outcomes.

Reasonable access to a job, should be a right for anybody that needs or wants to work.

This fits in the pocket of the ideas and expectations of our founders.

We need a new "Job Act" passed by the federal legislature and signed into law by the President. That act should include tax and regulatory carrots and sticks to encourage business to hire real human workers. There should be more funding to help business work with schools for specific job training. There should be enhancements in SBA programs and other programs to get capital to business that is supporting domestic job creation and retention. Labor surplus areas, etc., should get extra help for business that hires to locate there.

This should be a bipartisan effort. Only those politicians embedded with the big corporate and Wall Street donor pool would resist as these new directions threaten their corporate profit maximization and corporate primacy.

People having the ability to earn their own reasonably good life is the bedrock of our county's moral foundation. It is why we have been a successful diverse nation. It is why class conflict after the gilded age, when the Fair Labor Act was passed, became a de minimis social and political challenge... because everyone could see that they had reasonable access to earning their own better life.

Get everyone working and solve many, if not, most of our key social problems. Conversely, having fewer and fewer working for a living... plan on civilization decline into a dystopian hell.

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Roger Platt's avatar
Roger Platt
21h

Senator Hawley wants everyone to have a job not a handout. I agree. Does he support raising the federal minimum wage so that all of our full-time workers do not need food stamps to survive? Is he willing to require that all employers provide quality health insurance to their employees?

Does he think that money is speech and that the rich should be able to make unlimited contributions to political campaigns? I could go on. After reading his essay, I wonder if he wouldn't be better off in the Democratic party!

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