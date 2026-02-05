Commonplace

Discussion about this post

Daniel Greco
18h

" Second, the Cato Institute and others argue that Social Security and Medicare should be included in welfare use rates, though somewhat amusingly, Cato’s own Poverty and Welfare Handbook explicitly excludes those programs because they are “more universal.” The Census Bureau correctly calls these programs “social insurance” and considers them distinct from welfare because one has to pay into them to receive benefits."

This strikes me as pretty misleading. What matters isn’t how the Census Bureau classifies programs for purposes of welfare-use statistics, but whether immigrants are a net fiscal burden relative to native-born citizens. For that question, excluding the two largest components of the modern welfare state—Social Security and Medicare—because they don’t meet a technical definition of “welfare,” and are instead labeled “social insurance,” is just a dodge.

It’s true that one must pay into Social Security to receive benefits, but that doesn’t make the program actuarially fair. Its benefit formula is explicitly progressive: lower-income workers receive substantially more in benefits relative to their contributions than higher-income workers do. Medicare is similar in spirit: it is not means-tested, but it is financed in large part through general revenues and provides benefits that have little relation to individual contributions.

If the question is whether immigrants impose a net fiscal cost, then what matters is taxes paid versus benefits received over the lifetime—not whether those benefits are classified as “welfare” or “social insurance.”

Bill Pieper
19h

Another thought is that those taxpayer dollars going to working immigrants are actually subsidizing their employers, who would otherwise be forced to pay higher wages if they hoped to fill available jobs. Especially since many of those jobs are not readily subject to automation.

