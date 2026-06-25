Commonplace

Commonplace

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
42m

While I agree with the main point here that the Trump Admin actions are too limited with too much reliance on tarrifs, there is a missing acknowledgment of the US leading in the space part of aerospace. However, no big capital investment in innovation will help while China steals US IP and ignores patent rights. As Palmer Lucky points out, we need to cut off China from patent information access, and prevent all the industrial espionage.

Reply
Share
Roger Platt's avatar
Roger Platt
1h

Mr. Lynn does not talk about the flip side of ramping up capital investment in key industries. The funds will likely have to come from reducing consumption. And with increased automation the investments will produce fewer new jobs than in the past. We will not have to worry about these trade-offs during the current administration. It will just pile on the debt until the USA loses its reserve currency status. The current administration will also not invest in key technology that our President does not like (e.g. wind, solar and electric vehicles).

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 American Compass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture