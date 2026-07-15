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Mike Paranzino's avatar
Mike Paranzino
1h

A great piece. Obviously you want China to win! That's the charge when "Luddite" has no impact.

As reality hits the conservative elite - there is no voting constituency beyond the ed board of the WSJ for their pandering to liberal Dem AI plutocrats - more and more are abandoning ship. The great Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (always on my POTUS short list) is the latest to reverse course, moving quickly from AI cheerleader to data center opponent, once he had travelled the state and actually heard from regular Texans.

Most of our elite inside the Beltway (and state capitals) hear only from those paid to parrot the talking points put forth by the likes of former Bill Clinton fixer Chris Lehane, who is now OpenAI’s would-be fixer. Open AI CEO Sam Altman had prioritized his pet project – the ChatGPT p*rnbot mentioned above – until two juries in one week made it clear to him that the free ride was over for ruthless Silicon Valley companies targeting our kids. Chris Lehane is probably pining for the simpler times of “fixing” Bill’s sexual escapades and crimes.

There is nothing conservative about rampant intellectual property theft. Almost all AI is built via illegal copyright infringement, with AI execs hoping that a bought-off Congress, and Big AI’s limitless funding to litigate against rights-holders, would scare off all but the biggest content creators (with whom they settle).

There is nothing conservative about ramming data centers into Red communities that don’t want their quality of life – let alone their home values – crushed by outside agents. There is not a single prominent AI cheerleader who lives next to a data center.

And there is nothing conservative about the contempt for regular Americans that drips from the mouths and keyboards of liberal Democrat AI billionaires as they literally *boast* about all the Americans’ jobs they will soon kill.

The party that says NO to the AI plutocrats will win in 2028. So far, the only Republicans who get it are the greatest Governor of the last 50+ years, Florida’s Ron DeSantis, and Missouri Senator Josh Hawley.

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Andrew Hamlin's avatar
Andrew Hamlin
2h

Compendium energy.

Bravo! I released many rivers and streams reading it.

Aye get chur mind outta da gutter baddie! 😁😆🤣

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