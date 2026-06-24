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Steve Shannon's avatar
Steve Shannon
8h

Friendships have zero to do with educational attainment. They have everything to do with putting yourself out there and connecting. With others. With groups, clubs, organizations, houses of worship etc. I recommend the authors read Bowling Alone which readily identifies causes and solutions.

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Glenn Bogart's avatar
Glenn Bogart
7h

I think this is not especially just a problem for men who didn't go to college. I'm not sure why the focus here is on those men in particular. As men get older, it becomes harder in many cases to form new close friendships, for all the reasons stated in this article. But camaraderie takes place (or doesn't) regardless of educational level. Steve Shannon makes the point well. In my own case, the local American Legion post has brought me plenty of friendships. I have friends there who range from truck drivers to lawyers to veterinarians, and there are no class distinctions. If you're a veteran or the son of a veteran, check it out.

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