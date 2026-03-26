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Commonplace

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Horus on the Prairie's avatar
Horus on the Prairie
21hEdited

We have a reproduction candlestick phone with an attached bluetooth device, so you can link your cell phone to the landline phone and park it on the shelf, while still being able to receive calls at home.

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Dick Minnis's avatar
Dick Minnis
14h

Clare, you painted with too broad a brush. Smartphones and there uses needed to be more narrowly defined. I read your essay on a Samsung tablet which connects to wifi. Does that qualify? Probably does in a some ways: I can play chess on line, read numerous Substack essays, or a kindle book. It's connected to my phone so I can answer a call or text, and it could be used for social media but I'm not on any social media.

I think your real complaint is the click bait apps like tik tok, utube shorts, X, instagram or whatever other short format communication app is now in vogue with the young. Those are the lures of doom scrolling and dopamine hits, and I think you are absolutely correct in your appraisal of their potential dangers.

However, a smartphone or tablet is a window into the world of information. They have supplanted TV and newspapers for staying informed. It all boils down to how it's used. The analogy would be a fine bottle of wine with dinner, or drinking rot gut sitting in the gutter. Afterall, it's just a tool.

Dick Minnis

removingthecataract.substack.com

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