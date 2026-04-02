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Brian Villanueva's avatar
Brian Villanueva
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I would love to resolidify the Atlantic alliances, but I'm not sure we can ever go back to having a relationship of anything more than "shared interests" again. Brussels is increasingly authoritarian. Their persecution of Hungary is shameful. What they did in Romania can only be described as a coup. These are not the actions of a people that value liberty or freedom or democracy.

Obviously Atlantic trading integration with Europe is superior to Pacific integration with China. But honestly, Brussels tactics increasingly look like scribbles from the CCP playbook. The EU already has pervasive CCTV. They're starting to hook that up to AI facial rec. Does anyone think they wouldn't institute a social credit system? (To keep the dangerous people like Marine LePen and Alice Weidel at bay, of course.)

And these are supposed to be our friends? The people we trust to supply us critical manufactured goods?

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Yan Song's avatar
Yan Song
3dEdited

The era of economy for economy’s sake is over. The western democracies have grown used to relying on the US for security and focus on their economies on maximizing consumer spending. Those days are gone. I am not sure if they could recover psychologically from these ‘good days’ and dig deep into themselves to become manly again. Simple substitution of China for US will backfire for sure. Besides ideological differences, these countries still enjoy a far more affluent life style than the average Chinese do, you think the Chinese would foot the security bill at their own expense? That’s pure fantasy. Grow up, people, before it’s too late.

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