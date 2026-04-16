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Mike Paranzino's avatar
Mike Paranzino
13m

TREMENDOUS piece. For starters, we should demand from Congress a law that forces online gamblers (betting and "predictions") to choose betting or welfare. No one wagering money on gambling and prediction sites should ALSO be getting SNAP, other cash welfare programs, or get "refundable" tax credits while owing no federal taxes. Middle class taxpayers should not be forced to pay for other people's gambling. SNAP or Draft Kings? Incredibly low-cost to implement, can be privacy-protecting and instantaneous. All of this stuff is online anyway, and the companies have the tax info on their customers already. Congress will be terrified to do so, as online gambling, predictions, crypto, and AI have unlimited resources to deploy against errant lawmakers. *But it just takes one courageous [or safe-district] conservative lawmaker and a discharge petition* to smoke out the position of every lawmaker on this issue.

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Frank D Tinari, Ph.D.'s avatar
Frank D Tinari, Ph.D.
15m

While I sympathize with the thrust of this piece, I must correct the analysis. The demand curve with respect to price does not slope upward. Rather, what the essay is really describing is an upward shift of the demand curve as the addiction kicks in. This raises the willingness of the addict to pay more and yields higher revenue for sellers. Best, Frank Tinari

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