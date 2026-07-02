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Carlton S.'s avatar
Carlton S.
13h

I agree with the intent of the National Environmental Policy Act to incorporate environmental considerations along with economic and national security considerations in land use decisions. However, I have observed the way that, in conjunction with the Endangered Species Act it often delays or greatly adds to the cost of projects based upon highly speculative claims of substantial negative environmental impacts, or on impacts to minor allegedly endangered species like clams or spiders that nobody other than specialized biologists would ever be likely to see, recognize, or benefit from in any way. There needs to be a better balance between the multiple objectives of public land use policy.

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Richard's avatar
Richard
15h

It came a bit later (1802) but the saga of DuPont is illustrative. Starting as a powder mill, it expanded into virtually everything. A lot of it was government connected and some wasn't. GM, Hanford, nylon, kevlar, teflon, nomex, freon are part of the portfolio. It seems they were always globalist with connections with other governments-good and bad.

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