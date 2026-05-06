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Christopher Chantrill's avatar
Christopher Chantrill
8h

OK. It's a problem: Big Finance, Big Business, Big Government. And I'd say that nobody has a clue what to do about their power, whether it's politicians, experts, or financial journalists.

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JBlaise's avatar
JBlaise
9h

Sensational column. Could have been titled “On the Goring of Oxen”. Look forward to the one I hope Oren will write on “The Care and Feeding of Useful Oligarchs”. It’s become a special area of strength in the current administration.

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