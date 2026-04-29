Commonplace

Commonplace

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Brian Villanueva's avatar
Brian Villanueva
2hEdited

Federalism works best on policies that are local by nature. For example, a national building code makes no sense. 50 separate policies on immigration make no sense either.

AI and social media and Internet regulation in general is perhaps the most non-localist issue possible. It's located in an imaginary place called cyberspace and anything that happens there affects everyone on the entire globe. This is especially true for AI.

I can't imagine a more clear cut case for federal preemption. This article talks a lot about freedom, but the whole point of Commonplace is not maximal liberty but the pursuit of the common good. Defining that requires a broad national standard; 50 separate "common goods" don't work.

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Cheryl's avatar
Cheryl
1h

What I would like to see is regulation regarding resource consumption, especially water. These data centers consume massive quantities of power and water, leaving the communities they are built in starving for those same resources.

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