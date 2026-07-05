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Gary Ryan's avatar
Gary Ryan
16h

Biden certainly should be blamed for much of the current situation but just be careful of who back here. Trump may look like he's doing what is needed but only because it fits with his great replacement theory. Most in GOP are not interested in regulation on anything, especially federal which is exactly what is needed to control and eliminate these bad actor companies and the people that they employ.

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Tim Magner's avatar
Tim Magner
14h

It may have been helpful to include a note on the big shift in the 1980s when we stopped holding business accountable for who they hired.... It may have had something to do with business wanting to hire people with less power who would work for lower wages. Note: in the last 50 years, workers share of the economy has declined. Which explains why the average 30 year old is doing worse than his parents were doing at the age of 30. Which helps explain why most of the country is pissed off, even as Biden/Trump say, "economy is booming!"

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