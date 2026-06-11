Commonplace

Commonplace

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Horus on the Prairie's avatar
Horus on the Prairie
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The missing piece in all of this seems to be a missing civil society.

The US government has never been in the business of assigning a meaning of life to people beyond the generalized "frontier" concept talked of above. Rather, the Constitution is there to create conditions for us to find meaning together, which was done in community groups such as fraternal orders, charities, religious organizations, sports clubs, youth groups, family formation and the like. For Tocqueville this was the secret sauce in a nation as diverse as our own. Note that these are non-political groups, which allowed people to mix with others across the political spectrum.

It is membership in these groups that allows us to find a particular mission through which we can bond with each other, as well as providing a network of support and connections which can help us in our economic and social lives. My own experiences in my religious group, in Freemasonry, earning my Eagle Scout, and now volunteering with the Red Cross has brought me into contact with both "whys" and "hows".

Robert Putnam noted the decline of civil society in his Bowling Alone book, and the decline started in the 1970s, but I'd say the internet has allows us to atomize further and COVID really accelerated it (as well as our economic woes). We are "bowling alone" for sure, and this prevents us from finding connection, meaning, and mutual support, as well as made us more polarized and unable to push back against extremism or anti-American attitudes.

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Yan Song's avatar
Yan Song
34m

https://yansong.substack.com/p/faith-and-meaning-in-the-age-of-artificial?r=o1gg5&utm_medium=ios

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