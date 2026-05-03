Commonplace

Commonplace

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
7h

Apple is almost wholly responsible for the US losing most of the tech industry to China. Corporate profit and shareholder return maximization - aka corporate greed - done at the expense of the economy of the country that Apple was blessed to call home.

Corporations will pollute the environment if not constrained by rules. Corporations will pollute the economic circumstances of the domestic population if not constrained by rules. We screwed up big time allowing China into the WTO and failing to enforce the rules of the WTO. We allowed the CCP to leverage their mass of starving peasants to entice corporations like Apple to get access to that near slave labor. We voted for the politicians that allowed this to happen. Some of us keep voting for the politicians that keep defending the same.

We will look back on this and recognize that the brilliant products created by the masterminds at Apple led to the downfall and destruction of the once the most powerful industrialized country on the planet by far. Note that without their looting from the US, China would still be a 3rd world country and the US would not be heading toward 3rd world status.

Thank you Tim Cook… you crook.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Richard's avatar
Richard
7h

Hard to disagree about China but you are much too kind about the US government which for many years was complicit. Other than the forced labor, you could make the same criticism of Europe.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 American Compass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture