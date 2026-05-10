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World According to Harry's avatar
World According to Harry
6h

States have not "moved cautiously" on sports betting.

Sports betting was cynically embraced as revenue for the state coffers .

It is, however, a vice. And destroys both the bettor as well as sports itself.

Sports betting should be illegal.

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Daniel Uslander's avatar
Daniel Uslander
4h

I'm in the commodity futures business for over 40 years now. The CFTC used to apply what they called an "economic purposes test" to every contract market any and every exchange wished to list. Years ago, the CFTC begrudgingly agreed to "self-certification" whereby contracts very similar to existing contracts could be listed without going through a full approval process provided the exchange did some due diligence. Under those circumstances. exchanges could bypass the CFTC. For example, say an exchange offers a futures contract on Treasury notes with a 10 year maturity. If an exchange wanted to list a contract on Treasury notes with a 5 year maturity that was allowed without going through a full approval process. An exchange could self-certify that contract market. This courtesy, that the CFTC extended to exchanges, has run amuck. Everything is self certified these days. It is ridiculous. Binary options on the results of a game, which is what the prediction markets are offering, could not pass an economic purposes test in a million years.

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