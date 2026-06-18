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Carlton S.'s avatar
Carlton S.
42m

If this account were a simple device for handing out $1,000 to every certifiably American baby, its economic impact would be relatively trivial — particularly in comparison to the tens of thousands of tax dollars spent per child on public education.

As Mr. Lind points out, its enormously regressive component is in providing one more tax advantaged investment program that provides the greatest benefits to the wealthiest families.

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melanie nivelt's avatar
melanie nivelt
1h

If you don’t want the money, don’t take it. As far as worrying about it being spent on the wrong things, we could say that SNAP and welfare are spent on a lot of the wrong things. And the fact that it takes away money that could be used for services… you mean more services for lower income or illegals. This program is meant to be distributed evenly for any baby regardless of color, race, gender, poor, rich, middle class. How refreshing.

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