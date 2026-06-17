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Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
1h

I have ongoing debates with people that are on my-side of the political fence that are determined to keep demanding that the system that supports them being high income and high wealth is fair enough and that the rest just don't work hard enough or make the right decisions, and that is why they are stuck in lower income and wealth.

While certainly there are plenty of lazy people prone to making bad life decisions, my peers of conservative libertarian economic thinking are fooling themselves that we have not gone far passed the time that we can claim we have a well-functioning democratic capitalist system. What we have today is a globalist corporatist system... maybe a global corporatocracy. It is powered by Wall Street, and it is focused almost exclusively on wealth creation for the top 10% from higher investment returns and higher corporate profit... and the expense of almost everything else.

We need massive new rules to stop the corporate consolidation that is killing competition and cutting out too many people from access to the real economy.

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Mike Paranzino's avatar
Mike Paranzino
1h

I think Trump Accounts are a good example of much that is wrong with our economy and our country: it’s a program that is unserious, nonsensical, mostly sloganeering, and where the benefits mostly accrue for many years primarily to the wealthy.

Sure, let’s have yet another vehicle to help people save money for the future. That’s fine. But that can be done – and mostly already existed before this latest law. The only new twist here is the government contribution. So let’s focus on that.

Here’s what it is: the federal government prints $1,000 in new money, which is inflationary, and adds it to the existing federal debt. For the rest of history, our children and grandchildren will pay interest to the rich people and governments who buy Treasury bonds to finance this debt.

That new debt is then handed out to a child, and sits for 18 years, further propping up the S&P 500 equity bubble that overwhelmingly benefits the top 25% of Americans (and distorts our economy). Wall St. bankers will generate fees for managing these Trump accounts for 18 years before a child can even touch it.

Then, 18 years from now, the account holder will turn 18, and have perhaps $7,000 in the account handed to them to do whatever they want with. (Of course, these are nominal dollars. Who knows what buying power will remain after inflation continues to do its dirty deed for the next 18 years.) The newly-minted 18 year-old can cash it out immediately by paying a 10% fine, using the remaining $6,300 to pay tuition, put towards the purchase of a car, create the next Tesla, or spend on DraftKings and vape products. There will be some wonderful conflicts in families as Uncle Sam hands a teenager $6,300 cash beyond his or her parents’ legal control.

The simple question that obliterates the Trump Account fantasy is this: if printing $15 billion in new debt over the first 10 years (one program estimate) and dropping it into the S&P 500 in $1,000 increments makes sense, why not print $150 billion – or $15 trillion – and drop it into the stock market?

To even ask the question is considered unkind – why be a killjoy?!?! Printing money today and sending the bill to future Americans is THE AMERICAN WAY!

But someone has to speak truth to nonsense. Printing money and stuffing it into the stock market does NOT generate wealth, even if no one has the cojones to admit it. But it sure helps the wealthy and rich keep the bubble bubbling.

A total scam. Conservatives should admit it. And maybe they will, once they get done talking about our great new victory over Iran.

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