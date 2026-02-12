Could Democrats and the media tell us their plan to get rid of the 10 million illegal immigrants President Biden let in? Because I’m getting the sense that they don’t have one. In fact, I’m pretty sure they don’t want anyone deported, ever, for any reason.

Notwithstanding the obligatory throat-clearing, of course, I support a secure border, their behavior proves they don’t.

The Biden administration did everything in its power to get more than 10 million “Undocumented Persons” to come here—setting up an app so illegal immigrants could actually schedule their illegal crossings, then rewarding them at the border with free hotel rooms, showers, hot meals, medical checkups, $400 debit cards (laundered through the United Nations), and transportation to the American city of their choice. Were these illegal aliens or winners on the dating game?

Democratic governors and mayors also encourage illegal immigrants to come with free housing, meals, health care, child care, diapers, healthy snacks, baby formula, drivers’ licenses, mental health counseling, etc., etc.

The de rigueur line about of course, I support a secure border, would be like Captain Ahab saying, of course, I don’t really care about the whale.

For their part, the media canonize liberal agitators, who swarm ICE agents, throw iced water bottles at them, vandalize their vehicles, and try to provoke officers into an aggressive response that can be endlessly replayed, out of context, amid commentators’ theatrical expressions of horror.

While this is consistent with liberals’ hatred of the police, it is wildly inconsistent with their admiration of President Dwight D. Eisenhower for deploying the military to squelch Democratic governors who thought they could defy federal law. It is also contrary to the New York Times‘ blindingly clear editorial opinion that when the federal government is deporting non-citizens, Americans have “no business blocking” them, and “elected leaders ... refusing to aid federal authorities [is] insupportable.” (That was about the Clinton administration’s campaign to send little Elian Gonzalez back to a communist dictatorship.)

Luckily for the Times, it’s been a while since the federal government has made any effort to enforce immigration law.

On CNN recently, Oklahoma City’s Republican mayor, David Holt, made the amazingly stupid point that, “we have enforced immigration law in this country for over a century and ICE has existed for over two decades and we have never seen this type of chaos in the streets of our cities.”

I can only assume that Holt was snookered for the entirety of the Biden administration. Also since he was born. No, mayor, we have not been enforcing immigration law in this country for “over a century.” For quite some time now, no one seems to have noticed that we have immigration laws.

The chaos we’re seeing surrounding immigration enforcement today is the inevitable consequence when the federal government finally puts an end to decades of open-border lawlessness that intransigent opponents want to extend.

Americans who simply want their government to follow the law are up against the media, the entire Democratic Party, half of the Republican Party, and half of the other half who say they want to enforce immigration law.

At the moment, we’re being bombarded with polls warning Republicans that the American people have changed their minds and decided they want less immigration enforcement. (The media’s concern for the electoral fortunes of the GOP is touching.)

Notably, these polls were taken in the immediate aftermath of Alex Pretti being fatally shot by two border patrol agents, and before the video of him spitting and screaming at ICE agents emerged (in obscure, alternative media). In fact, the numbers simply match the decline in President Trump’s overall approval ratings. Presidents’ approval ratings almost always decline in the first two years of their second terms in office. Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, and George W. Bush’s did—even Barack Obama’s did.

But more important, of all the issues Trump ran on, surely the most prominent was his promise of a mass deportation force. Just before his inauguration, even the Times admitted that a clear majority of Americans said they wanted all illegal aliens deported—not, as the media demand, only “the worst of the worst.”

Share

If presidents went by the fleeting emotional reactions of the public, Ronald Reagan would have buckled and reversed his epic tax cuts.

The year after Reagan pushed through the largest tax cut in U.S. history, a recession hit (engineered by the Federal Reserve Chair to eliminate Jimmy Carter’s double-digit inflation rate) and voters decided maybe they weren’t so keen on tax cuts after all. Every demographic group wanted Reagan to repeal a scheduled 10% tax cut. “Unhappiness with the economy,” the Times reported, “grew most sharply among Republicans and high-income respondents, [and] appeared to account for the bulk of the Reagan decline.”

Reagan made a few minor adjustments, closing corporate loopholes, but didn’t budge from his overall tax cut scheme. He thus saved the country from one of the greatest crises of its existence.

We were about to go the way of England and become an also-ran, former superpower, unable to create, produce, innovate, or build. The crisis we face today is far worse.

Until Trump barged into a presidential race talking about Mexican rapists, the extent of the Republican response to the uncontrolled immigration opposed by most Americans was to reminisce nostalgically about their immigrant roots (... and that man was my grandfather!), emote about “diversity,” tell us that illegal immigrants are “human beings,” and always, always, always add, of course we have to seal the border—but not with something as preposterous as a wall! (That’s not “who we are”!)

If Democrats don’t want to see 10 million illegal immigrants deported, they shouldn’t have invited them in. If they don’t want federal law enforcement deployed on the streets of progressive cities, they shouldn’t have declared them sanctuaries from federal law. If activists don’t want an explosive environment that leads to people getting killed, they shouldn’t do everything in their power to create that environment by obstructing and assaulting law enforcement officers who are merely doing their jobs.

Democrats let in more than 10 million “Undocumented Persons” in four years. Now they’re trying to preserve their gains by making law enforcement impossible.

It’s not up to foreigners to decide America’s immigration policy. It’s not up to left-wing activists either. It’s up to—what’s that thing liberals are worried about losing? Oh yeah: democracy. They thought protesters turning violent in the Capitol for a few hours one day almost killed it. Well, they’re staging a mammoth Jan. 6, throughout the blue states, that never, ever ends.

For those of us who aren’t play-acting about democracy, there’s no giving up, no matter how much pain and chaos left-wing agitators cause.

Leave a comment