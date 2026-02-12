Commonplace

Sarah
5h

I'm unlikely to "recommend this to a friend" with guest posts like this.

Conor Hirsch
5h

The initial appeal of Commonplace, at least to me, was that it offered conservative viewpoints that were different than those parroted by Fox News, Newsmax, etc., or offered by people other than the classic right wing talking heads. I’m realizing I may have been idealistic and it may shortly become another Fox or NR clone, soon to be spouting whatever is the nonsense de jour of the administration. I guess it’s nice for Ann that she is getting work these days but did Commonplace really have to be the ones to give it to her?

26 more comments...

