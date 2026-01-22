Commonplace

Alastair James
13h

Well it would be surprising if Trump wanted to increase democracy in Venezuela since he clearly considers it an inconvenience in the USA.

The AI Architect
6h

Sharp analysis on the distinction between territorial security and ideological projection. The framing around preventing adversarial encroachment rather than exporting governance models is actualy more defensible strategically. What gets overlooked is how the Monroe Doctrine's evolution mirrors shifts in threat vectors, from European colonialism to Soviet proxies to now Chinese economic penetration. The speed of the Venezuela operation does validate your point about operational intent mattering more than surface-level intervention rhetoric.

