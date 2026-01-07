Commonplace

Commonplace

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jay K.'s avatar
Jay K.
Jan 8

This is just embarrassing. Enough with the bullshit. I can’t believe this shit is still being posted. Jesus Christ.

Reply
Share
Daniel Archer's avatar
Daniel Archer
Jan 8

There are two really big problems with this analysis. The first being that NATO, the EU, or both are going to fail hard. There is no way the French can spend upwards of 5% of their GDP on defense as long as wealthy Frenchmen and French companies can just move to Ireland, who only spends 0.25% on defense. Same goes for Germany. How can they spend 5% when their companies and people can walk across the border and set up shop in Austria, who spend about 1%.

This is the fatal flaw in the whole globalization, free trade ideology. Disconnecting trade from mutual defense and shared values (democracy, rule of law, protections for workers and the environment) creates an international "Tragedy of the Commons".

Which brings me to the second point. Unless Europe can get it's act together, we need to either buy Greenland or walk away. Greenlanders can't even afford their one healthcare much less defend themselves. Denmark is too small and the EU incapable of defending Ukraine much less Greenland.

Sure Denmark is happy to let the American taxpayer spend as much as we want defending Danish territory. They would also love to see American businesses invest billions, hiring plenty of Danes to develop the mineral resources. Just think of the tax revenues that will bring in for them. We the American tax payer will ultimately have to heavily subsidize all this since the EU isn't going to back off their overly restrictive and counter productive Green madness. So the only way these companies are going to be able to make money is if we guarantee to buy the minerals at drastically inflated prices.

Don't get me wrong, I'm not anti trade or anti military alliances. It's just beyond time for all the supposedly smart people to quit thinking "commons problems" only exist when giving poor people welfare.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 American Compass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture