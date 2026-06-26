Commonplace

Commonplace

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John Boronow's avatar
John Boronow
2h

Way too long, Oren. You are late to the party, and there is really nothing new in anything you say. Even if I agree, don't make me wade through long, wordy essays. In general, if there were one tip I could give Commonplace, it would be tighten up the editing and deliver shorter, much more crisply focused pieces, especially given the frequency of your emails.

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Karl's avatar
Karl
12m

How entertaining to watch the America First (Alone) wing of the party split with the MAGA wing. It's just beginning, so I'm stockin up on popcorn:). Imagine the dance as JD and his flock seek to separate themselves from Don. Why don't these guys learn, in the end Don humiliates and betrays all his followers, no matter their level of obsequiousness. Paging Mike Pence as but one example...

Sadly, America has also been humiliated, and Iran strengthened, from Don's latest incoherent flailing. Not exactly a shocking outcome.

Good luck America.

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